Naviaddress (NAVI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,924.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Naviaddress coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00124347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044345 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

