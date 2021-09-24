Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.93

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,870,089 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

