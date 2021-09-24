NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $560.06 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.67 billion and $560.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.87 or 0.00018626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00173718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.19 or 0.00549325 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,710,527 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

