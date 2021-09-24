Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $65,163.70 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 796,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,236. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.