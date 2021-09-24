Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James P. Tobin Acquires 1,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $42.61. 271,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,548. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 171.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,957 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Neogen by 239.9% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 90,038 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

