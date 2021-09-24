Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $358.79 million and $42.36 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,791,560,559 coins and its circulating supply is 27,959,555,824 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

