Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 86,434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $589.36. 115,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The company has a market cap of $260.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.63.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

