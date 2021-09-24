New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) announced a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NSI stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 142 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621. New Star Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 146.82 ($1.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02.
About New Star Investment Trust
