New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) announced a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NSI stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 142 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621. New Star Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 146.82 ($1.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

