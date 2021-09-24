Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.