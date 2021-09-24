Newton 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.75 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Newton has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00070780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00107668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00151864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.61 or 1.00503419 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.66 or 0.06813085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

