NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,267.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.73 or 0.01203577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00535299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00319904 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001421 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00052364 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014745 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

