NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Progress Software worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.