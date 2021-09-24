NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Horace Mann Educators worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.