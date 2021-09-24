NFJ Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 259.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,661 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 95,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

CSX stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

