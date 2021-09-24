NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.
NYSE NKE opened at $159.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,441,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
