NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

NYSE NKE opened at $159.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,441,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

