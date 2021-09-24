NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Bank of America

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

NYSE:NKE traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. 519,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,993. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,441,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,702,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

