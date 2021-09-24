NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $159.58, but opened at $151.99. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NIKE shares last traded at $149.06, with a volume of 260,557 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 66.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,441,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.