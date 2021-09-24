NIX (NIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73,320.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $73,320.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

