Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.97

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.97 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 156.10 ($2.04). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 155.50 ($2.03), with a volume of 288 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.97.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

