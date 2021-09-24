NuShares Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One NuShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $649,174.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 47.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00023208 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,165,749,668 coins and its circulating supply is 5,861,280,427 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.