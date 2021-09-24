OAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.88 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and $120,999.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00123308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044109 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars.

