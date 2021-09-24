Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.40 Per Share

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) announced a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OAP3 stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 48 ($0.63). 1,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,874. The company has a market cap of £212.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 40.40 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.79.

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

In other Octopus Apollo VCT news, insider Murray Steele bought 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,942.36 ($2,537.71).

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.