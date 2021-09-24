Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.40 Per Share

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) announced a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
OAP3 stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 48 ($0.63). 1,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,874. The company has a market cap of £212.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 40.40 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.79.
In other Octopus Apollo VCT news, insider Murray Steele bought 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,942.36 ($2,537.71).
Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.
