Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 209.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,171. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of $817.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

