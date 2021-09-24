Offshift Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00005353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $204,704.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00095267 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,253.90 or 0.99966771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001896 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

