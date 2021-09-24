OIN Finance Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $12.66 million and $616,596.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00123658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044362 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,760 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.