OKCash (OK) Price Down 4.5% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $715,758.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00099069 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,692.18 or 1.00006825 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001881 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,298,052 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.