On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $342.78

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.78 ($4.48) and traded as high as GBX 376.50 ($4.92). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.78), with a volume of 176,523 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTB. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £604.53 million and a PE ratio of -19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 373.89.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

