Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $143,850.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $143,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTRK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 569,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTRK shares. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 89.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.