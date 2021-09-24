Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $153,300.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $153,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTRK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 569,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,477. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.