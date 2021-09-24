Opium Market Cap Reaches $9.17 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $92.62 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00107880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00151854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.02 or 1.00226128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.03 or 0.06805989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.