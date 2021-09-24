Opium Trading Up 13.8% This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $95.63 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00005047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00108755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00148186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.77 or 0.99739596 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.13 or 0.06801240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00783786 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

