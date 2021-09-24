Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 46,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 897,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $69,840,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Oracle stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

