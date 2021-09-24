Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Sells $12,218,047.41 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

