Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.00

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.00 ($11.76) and traded as low as €9.31 ($10.95). Orange shares last traded at €9.35 ($11.00), with a volume of 4,858,520 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.60 ($14.82).

Get Orange alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.