Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 73.5% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $588,741.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00099123 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,419.93 or 1.00100730 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00802637 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00390313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00270969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002203 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

