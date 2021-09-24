Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $222.26 million and approximately $51.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044262 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.