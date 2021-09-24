Orchid (OXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51.94 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Orchid has a market cap of $222.26 million and approximately $51.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044262 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

