Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $2.93 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

