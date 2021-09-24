Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) & Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Financial Analysis

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies -13.29% -8.27% -7.10% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Owlet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies $87.83 million 1.43 -$19.24 million N/A N/A Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Owlet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Geospace Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Geospace Technologies and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Owlet has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 101.93%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Summary

Owlet beats Geospace Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment leverage upon existing manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities. The Emerging Markets segment consists of recent acquisition of Quantum. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

