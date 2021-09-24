Oxygen Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004707 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $115.15 million and $1.21 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,308,039 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

