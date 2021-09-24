Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.93% of ACI Worldwide worth $40,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

