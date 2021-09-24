Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.93% of ACI Worldwide worth $40,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.
ACI Worldwide Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.