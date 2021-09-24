Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $21.56 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.62% of Stride worth $21,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $48,797,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Stride by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,851,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 29.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after acquiring an additional 279,598 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

