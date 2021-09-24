Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.23% of Healthcare Services Group worth $29,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 6,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,564. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

