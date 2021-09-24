Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,480 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Match Group were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.49. 91,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,793. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.61 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.