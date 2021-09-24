Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.64

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.64 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 60.80 ($0.79). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 58.90 ($0.77), with a volume of 3,100,242 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.