Parachute (PAR) Price Down 28.2% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $231,885.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 612,976,692 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

