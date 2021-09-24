Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s previous close.
PAYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.
NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $11.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $179,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
