PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.46

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as low as $5.11. PCCW shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.4146 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

