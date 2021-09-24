PegNet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $174.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $141,245.69 and approximately $174.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00070780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00107668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00151864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.61 or 1.00503419 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.66 or 0.06813085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

