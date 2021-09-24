Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 119.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.83. 214,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,498,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.